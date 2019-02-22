Natick police asking for help identifying burglary suspects

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women in connection with a burglary that took place earlier this month.

Officers responding to reports of a burglary at an eyeglass store were able to capture the suspects on surveillance video as they stuff pair after pair into their shirts.

The two women got away with 11 pairs of designer sunglasses with a combined total value of $4,1,00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 508-647-9520 and reference case number 19-128-OF.

