Natick police investigating multiple BB gun shootings

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Natick are investigating multiple reports of individuals shooting out windows with a BB gun over the course of the last week.

There have been reports of shootings on Mercer, Porter, Pelham, Nolan and Burning Tree roads, according to the Natick Police Department.

Investigators have recovered a pair of bikes that police say belong to the suspects. They are being processed for fingerprints.

The shootings have caused “several thousand dollars in damage,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Natick Police Department Detective Division at 508-647-9520.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)