NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a report of a child that was followed while walking home from a school bus stop near Robinhood Road.

In a Facebook post Friday, Natick Police said a parent reported that their child said they were approached by a person they did not know who was operating a tan sedan and offered the child a ride home on Wednesday.

Police released an image captured by a home surveillance camera that may show the vehicle, which police said appears to have a hubcap missing.

Security footage from the area, or any additional information that would lead to identifying the vehicle or operator, is being sought by Natick Police.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 508-647-9520.

