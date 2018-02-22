Natick Police looking to identify two women caught on camera stealing clothing from store

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Natick Police said they are working to identify two women caught on surveillance stealing clothes from a store.

The women are seen stuffing the clothes into some kind of device they created to hold the clothes , underneath one of the two women’s floor-length skirt.

The two women were then scene wandering away from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Natick Police immediately.

