Natick police looking to identify vehicle break-in suspect

Natick police are looking to identify this vehicle break-in suspect. Courtesy Natick Polie Department.

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police are asking for help identifying a vehicle break-in suspect.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Natick police shared a vide of a vehicle break-in suspect who was “active a couple of weeks ago in the neighborhood of Burning Tree Road.”

Anyone who may recognize the man in the video is urged to call the Natick Police Department Detective Division at 508-647-9520.

