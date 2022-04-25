NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A veteran Natick police officer who died suddenly last week was laid to rest on Monday morning.

Funeral services for officer Michael Mabardy were held at St. Patrick’s church in Natick.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we have to announce the sudden passing of active duty Natick Police Officer Michael Mabardy,” Natick police said in a statement last week. “Mike will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this tremendously sad and difficult time.”

Mabardy was an 11-year veteran of the department. He previously worked as a police officer on Nantucket.

The 39-year-old was also the father to four young daughters.

