NATICK, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Natick are seeking the public’s helping in a search for a robber on the run.

Police say a man with a gun walked into a convenience store in Framingham, Saturday night. A witness said the man was wearing a hoodie and hospital scrubs.

He was last seen running toward a nearby Cumberland Farms.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Natick Police.

