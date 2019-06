NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police are searching for a shoplifter who was caught on camera stealing items from a local store and dancing throughout the business.

The man was recorded dancing around on May 20 while stealing items from Sally’s Beauty Supply on Route 9.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Natick police.

