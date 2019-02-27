Natick police searching for hit-and-run suspect

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run that left two vehicles damaged in Natick last Sunday.

A surveillance recording shows the moment a light green SUV slammed into a parked car on Worcester Road in Natick.

Joseph Palomba said he was working at AFC Urgent Care when his 2011 Audi was hit in broad daylight, though no one reported it.

“To come out and see your car was in a highway collision in a parking lot is pretty unbelievable,” Palomba said. “The Natick police, as well as myself and MetroWest Subaru, have been investigating it for the last week and we were able to come up with some footage, and that’s when we were able to narrow down the time frame and such.”

The powerful impact from the hit-and-run triggered a chain reaction, sending Palomba’s car into the vehicle parked next to his.

“It was impacted so hard that it moved the side of my vehicle in by about four to five inches, actually crushing the roof, as well,” Palomba said.

Police said the hit-and-run driver took extra steps to hide their identity by returning to the scene to collect pieces from the light green SUV.

Palomba says he just wants justice.

“My hope is to really see if someone might have footage—a dashcam or a local business—that may have footage of the vehicle that can get us a license plate.”

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

