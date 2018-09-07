Natick police searching for man who asked for directions to library, exposed himself

Police are searching for this vehicle in connection with an indecent exposure incident on Tuesday. Courtesy Natick Police Department.

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to someone while driving in Natick on Tuesday.

Police say a victim told them that at about 6 p.m., a man in an older-model four-door sedan pulled to the side of the road near the high school and asked them for directions to the library, according to a post on the Natick Police Department’s Facebook page.

The victim said after giving the man directions they noticed he was exposing himself.

The vehicle was last seen turning right onto Campus Drive toward Pond Street.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s or 50s with gray and black hair that was spiked forward and not up, the male didn’t have any facial hair and was not wearing glasses, according to police.

Police released a video Friday showing the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Natick police at 508-647-9520.

