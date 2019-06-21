Natick police searching for missing man

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has gone missing.
Paul Young, 64, walked away from an elderly care facility on West Central Street.
He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall with gray hair and a “pot-belly.”
He was last seen wearing pajama pants.
Young has previously walked away from outings and police say he may try to hide.
