Natick police searching for person of interest connected to hit-and-run crash

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a hit-and-run that left two vehicles damaged in Natick last month.

A surveillance recording shows the moment a vehicle slammed into a parked car outside a local business on September 26, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Officers say the person of interest may be able to assist them in their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the detective division at 508-647-9520 and reference case number 19-1125-OF.

