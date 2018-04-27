Natick police searching for wallet thief

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Natick Police said a man was caught on surveillance stealing a wallet out of a woman’s purse while at a store.

The suspect, who was wearing scrubs, opened the woman’s purse and took her wallet while she was sitting right next to him.

The man has stolen several wallets from unsuspecting victims in Natick before, according to police.

There was a woman who was with the suspect at the time of the crime. Natick police said, “The young lady with the suspect is a necessary partner because if you steal credit cards with what is a perceived female name, fewer questions are asked by salespeople during transactions.”

The victim realized her purse had been opened and that her wallet was stolen almost immediately after the suspects left the area. She was able to cancel her credit cards and no activity was recorded.

Police have not located the suspects or the victim’s wallet.

“If we can identify this guy we would like to charge him for the purloined parfait he scoffed down too,” said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Natick Police immediately.

