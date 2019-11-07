Natick police seek help identifying 2 women shoplifting using a poncho

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police are turning to the public for help identifying two women who were caught shoplifting using a poncho.

The department posted surveillance footage on Facebook that shows the two women taking purses and clothes from the store and hiding them under the poncho.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Natick Police Department Detective Division at 508-647-9520. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use their online reporting system at http://www.natickma.gov/201/Online-Reporting.

