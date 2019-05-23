NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police are seeking the public’s help in finding a homeless man accused of breaking into a home earlier this month.

Kelly Figaro, 23, is wanted on an arrest warrant out of Natick District Court on a charge of breaking and entering in connection with an incident on May 8, police said.

He also allegedly has outstanding warrants out of Framingham, Dudley and Fitchburg district courts, along with the State of Florida.

Figaro is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighing 190 pounds.

Police say he is believed to be in the West Natick area.

Anyone with information on Figaro’s whereabouts is asked to call Natick police at 508-647-9520.

We are presently seeking information as to the whereabouts of the pictured individual. He is the subject of several Warrants for his Arrest including a Breaking and Entering into a residence in Natick. pic.twitter.com/rirhURE8zg — Natick Police (@NATICKPOLICE) May 23, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)