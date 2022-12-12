NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Natick police sergeant has pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery for inappropriately touching a female dispatcher at a gathering after work, officials announced.

Sgt. James Quilty pleaded guilty Monday to touching the 28-year-old dispatcher and was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender, complete all required sex offender treatment, undergo both mental health and substance abuse evaluations, and stay away from and have no contact with the victim or her family, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Police Chief James Hicks said.

Quilty and the victim were at a gathering after work on April 12 when he inappropriately touched the victim despite her attempts to move his hands away and verbally telling him to stop. He also followed her to her car and touched her again to prevent her from leaving.

Quilty remains on unpaid administrative leave. The Natick Select Board is set to convene as early as possible to fully review and make an expeditious determination with regards to his employment status.

