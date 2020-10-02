Natick Public Schools to hand out $300 fines to parents who lie on coronavirus health forms

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick Public Schools announced this week that a $300 fine will await parents who lie on COVID-19 health forms when students return to in-person learning.

Parents will be required to truthfully fill out a daily form saying that their child does not have COVID-19 symptoms and has not come into contact with anyone who might have the highly contagious virus, according to Superintendent Anna Nolin.

The decision to implement the fine comes after Natick High School was forced to switch to remote learning for at least two weeks following a number of parties.

Over the past two weeks, students either attended or hosted parties with numerous students despite orders from the Board of Health to quarantine, officials said Monday.

The preschool, which is run out of its own wing in the same building, will remain open for in-person education.

At this time, high schoolers are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Oct. 13.

