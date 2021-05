NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - COVID-19 vaccines for more than 1,000 teenagers and adults were available at Natick High School Sunday.

The clinic at Natick High School was run by small pharmacies.

People who lived in the area were able to get one of the more than 1,200 vaccines.

