National Archives releases thousands more ‘JFK Files’

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — The National Archives has released more than 19,000 additional documents related to the investigation into President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.

The documents have been released publicly on the National Archives’ website. Among the documents are interviews with people who knew Lee Harvey Oswald, the man accused of assassinating the president in Dallas.

President Donald Trump ordered the release of all JFK-related documents last October. Only 520 are still being withheld from the public.

