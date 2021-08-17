FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager from Fall River.

Ciara Valentin, 16, was reported missing on July 27.

She is described as a 5 foot tall girl with brown hair and brown eyes who weighs about 100 pounds.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST, or Fall River police at 508-676-8511.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)