National Center for Missing Exploited Children ask for help in search for West Bridgewater teen

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager from West Bridgewater.

Jada Gomes, 16, was reported missing on March 3.

She is described as a 5 foot, 5 inch tall woman with brown hair and hazel eyes who weighs about 140 pounds.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST, or West Bridgewater police at 508-586-2525.

