National Center for Missing Exploited Children ask for help in search for West Bridgewater teen

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager from West Bridgewater.
Jada Gomes, 16, was reported missing on March 3.
She is described as a 5 foot, 5 inch tall woman with brown hair and hazel eyes who weighs about 140 pounds.
No further details were released.
— Bridgewater Police (@BwtrPolice) March 12, 2021
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST, or West Bridgewater police at 508-586-2525.
