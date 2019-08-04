National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day born from accidental Bay State creation

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s your day, cookie fans! Aug. 4 marks National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

The chocolate chip cookie was invented in Massachusetts by Ruth Wakefield, but as more of an accident.

She apparently added chocolate chunks to her batter, thinking it would make chocolate cookies.

The cookies didn’t turn out as planned, but instead, a national favorite was born.

