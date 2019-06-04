National Doughnut Day 2019: List of deals and freebies

BOSTON (WHDH) - National Doughnut Day is rapidly approaching and many popular spots across Massachusetts and New England are offering up special deals in celebration of the occasion.

Below is a list of deals and freebies to keep an eye out for on June 7:

Dunkin’

The Canton-based coffee chain is giving away a free doughnut with any beverage purchase.

A day for donuts is a day for America! #DunkOut to Dunkin’ and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on #NationalDonutDay, June 7th! 🍩 pic.twitter.com/Sjlb52WJNo — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2019

Walmart

The retail chain says it will give away 1.2 million doughnuts. Customers who stop by the bakery section at their neighborhood Walmart can get a free glazed doughnut.

Cumberland Farms

The coffee and gasoline retailer is offering a free doughnut with the purchase of any dispensed beverage.

Kanes Doughnuts

With every dozen doughnuts purchased, customers will get a box of free doughnut holes.

Krispy Kreme

Customers can get a free doughnut without having to make a purchase.

Honey Dew Donuts

The chain has typically offered a free s’Mores doughnut to customers who purchase a medium or large drink.

This list will be updated as more deals become available.

