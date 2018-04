WILMINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A new effort to help stop drug addiction took place on Saturday – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

People could drop off expired, unused or unwanted medications at various locations. Authorities said it’s important to properly dispose of prescription drugs.

Saturday marked the second “drug take back day” this year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)