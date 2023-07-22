SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - National Grid is checking handholes in Swampscott after a woman says her dog suffered a serious shock after stepping on a utility panel.

Christine Tierney said she was out for her usual walk on Lincoln Circle with her dog Oscar on Tuesday when she noticed he started acting strangely.

Tierney said Oscar let out a scream, stumbled out into the street, and was acting dazed.

“50 volts could be potentially fatal to a human being,” Tierney said, noting her dog suffered a 90-volt shock.

And Tierney said National Grid told her it was not an uncommon situation.

“When I asked was this a freak event, did we get really unlucky? The comment was, you’d be surprised at how often this happens.”

Tierney is now warning other dog owners to be aware that this danger is out there.

National Grid says they have replaced the handhole and is inspecting others.

In a statement, the utility company said, “National Grid crews responded immediately and made the needed repairs. Safety is our number one priority and National Grdi crews are inspecting other handholes in the area.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)