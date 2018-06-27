BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of National Grid employees picketed outside the gas tanks in Dorchester Wednesday morning amid contract negotiations.

They gathered on Freeport Street at the entrance of the National Grid facility around 6:30 a.m.

Workers held signs demanding a fair contract after the company locked them out Monday when their contract expired.

The workers’ union is fighting for a contract that they say protects quality, middle-class jobs for current and future employees, and that ensures the safety of the community.

In a statement, a National Grid spokesman said, “Safe and reliable natural gas service will continue even though an agreement has not yet been reached. We have a substantial, well-trained workforce that is qualified to safely and efficiently maintain our local gas system until this is resolved.”

