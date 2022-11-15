BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs.

The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill on Tuesday, one of a series of events aimed at helping connect Massachusetts customers with resources to managed the expected increase in winter energy rates.

Some residents are turning to wood-burning stoves as a way to save on energy bills.

Sean Rossier, owner of Rhode Island Furniture Store, says customers have been lining up for stoves.

“We stocked up, we bought a lot of extra inventory last year to be ready for this situation,” he said.

On Nov. 1, National Grid customers started spending 64 percent more a month for electricity, meaning if you spent $179 a month last winter, you’ll now be spending $293 and gas customers can expect an up to 24 percent hike in prices.

National Grid will also be hosting events next month in Fall River and Lowell. The event in Haverhill today will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

