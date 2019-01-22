NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - The Rhode Island governor declared a state of emergency in Newport County Monday night after National Grid gas outages left thousands of people in the cold.

Gas service was shut off for more than 7,000 people due to a frozen valve causing lines to be underpressurized, according to the National Grid.

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced during a late-night press conference that warming centers would be available at Community College of Rhode Island’s Newport campus, Newport Heights and Donovan Manor.

The Potter League of Animals was also opened overnight to accept pets from those seeking shelter.

Those who stay at a hotel or call a ride-sharing service to get to shelter are encouraged to save their receipts so National Grid can reimburse them.

Raimondo predicts that it could take more than a week until every impacted customer has gas restored.

I've declared a state of emergency in Newport County and have activated the National Guard to assist residents. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) January 22, 2019

