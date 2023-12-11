(WHDH) — National Grid has crews fanned out across the state in preparation for possible power outages as a powerful storm moves into the region overnight.

The utility said its primary concerns are localized flooding due to heavy rains, and downed trees and branches caused by anticipated high winds.

Visit the company’s website for more information.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)