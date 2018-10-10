National Grid racing to restore gas service to hundreds in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - National Grid is in a race to restore gas service to hundreds of people in Woburn following a gas pressure scare Monday.

Crews are working to return gas to all its customers by Thursday after officials shut it off to more than 300 homes due to the overpressurization of a gas line.

Officials say the high pressure was caused by a mistake made by a crew doing routine maintenance.

“I am going to apologize again for putting you through this,” National Grid Senior Executive Marcy Reed said, “it was not our intent.”

The incident rattled residents as images from last month’s deadly gas disaster in the Merrimack Valley remained fresh in their heads.

“People are anxious about the gas issues we have had here in the Commonwealth,” Reed said. “What I assured her was that the situation here is safe, under control.”

For several months, more than 1,200 National Grid workers have been locked out of their job due to a contract dispute.

Some are blaming Monday’s mistake on unqualified technicians.

“If these regulators weren’t in and it was a low-pressure system and not elevated as small as it is then you could be looking at houses going up like popcorn,” gas worker Joe Kirylo said.

However, National Grid officials say the incident had nothing to do with the replacement workers and they’ll be meeting with the union again on Friday.

“Though safety is always our highest priority and certainly the focus is always top of mind, an event like this here in Woburn brings it to the forefront,” Reed said. “It’s something the union has been beating the drums about, wanting to talk about safety and I look forward to that conversation on Friday.”

