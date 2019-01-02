National Grid reaches agreement to replace collective bargaining agreements, end lockout

​National Grid and United Steelworkers Locals 12003 and 12012-04 have reached a tentative agreement to replace the collective bargaining agreements that expired on June 24, 2018.

National Grid made the announcement Wednesday night.

The tentative agreement covers approximately 1,250 employees who work in gas operations and other support lines of business across eastern Massachusetts.

