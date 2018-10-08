National Grid shutting off gas to homes in Woburn due to overpressurization incident

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - National Grid crews have shut off gas to hundreds of properties in Woburn after a gas technician introduced “excess gas” into the system, officials said.

A crew performing routine maintenance on a regulator station in the area of Wyman and Hart streets about 11:30 a.m. Monday “inadvertently introduced excess gas” into the system, according to a National grid spokesman.

The issue was quickly recognized and the crew has since reduced the system to normal operating pressures.

“There is no apparent damage to the system, which feeds approximately 300 homes through three miles of pipe,” the spokesman said. “In addition, pressure-control devices at each property function as an extra safety measure to limit the flow of gas to safe and normal levels. As a precaution, and to confirm that there is no damage to the system, gas has been shut off to these 300 properties.”

Before the gas is turned back on, National Grid says technicians will be going door-to-door to turn off meters and assess the system.

