National Grid union workers protest outside Boston police station

National Grid workers protested outside of the Boston police station Friday.

Hundreds of gas workers marched from North Station to raise awareness about natural gas safety and hopefully end the lockout that has prevented them from working since last June.

“There is no way that the Boston police who protect the public should have their area A-1 police station blown apart,” on protester said.

Last October, an explosion occurred that caused heavy damage to the station.

The lockout is the result of ongoing contract negotiations.