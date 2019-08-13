National Grid worker dies nearly 2 weeks after being struck by car in Spencer

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A National Grid Worker who was struck by a car in Spencer last month has died, officials announced Tuesday.

Paul Germano, 50, of Dudley, was marking underground piping for an upcoming construction project when he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Main and Greenville streets July 31, according to the Spencer Police Department.

Germano was taken to UMass Medical Center, where he recently succumbed to his injuries.

The driver involved in the crash has not yet been charged.

Police say they plan to release additional information at a later time.

