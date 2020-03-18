National Grid worker tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A National Grid worker based in Massachusetts has a confirmed case of coronavirus, the company announced in a statement Wednesday.

National Grid says the nature of the staffer’s work didn’t put them in contact with the public.

The company says it is carefully following the following CDC guidelines:

• Ensure the employee is isolated from the workplace.

• Trace his/her interactions with colleagues throughout the last week.

• Mandate self-quarantine for employees who interacted closely with the person.

• Conduct additional cleaning of the building and fleet (as necessary), following CDC recommendations.

“As conditions continue to evolve, we are taking additional precautionary actions to mitigate exposure and reduce the impact on COVID on our customers and the communities where we live and work,” the company said in a statement. “We’re suspending non-essential work that requires access to our customers’ homes and businesses and are adjusting our workplans accordingly to allow for only essential and emergency services. We will soon be releasing more detail about that.”

