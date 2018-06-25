National Grid workers locked out amid contract negotiations

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — More than 1,000 National Grid employees found themselves locked out of their buildings Monday amid ongoing contract negotiations.

The workers were locked out after their current contract with the company expired at midnight.

Workers holding signs were picketing outside the National Grid building in Malden Monday as union representatives call the lockout “reckless and irresponsible.”

The workers’ union is fighting for a contract that they say protects quality, middle-class jobs for current and future employees, and that ensures the safety of the community.

In a statement, a National Grid spokesman said, “Safe and reliable natural gas service will continue even though an agreement has not yet been reached. We have a substantial, well-trained workforce that is qualified to safely and efficiently maintain our local gas system until this is resolved.”