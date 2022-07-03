BOSTON (WHDH) - National Guard soldiers set up Howitzer cannons Sunday in preparation for the grand finale of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular — the 1812 Overture.

A team of soldiers rolled three cannons out along the Charles River for the performance, which the Guard has assisted in since the 1970s. Two soldiers man each cannon, and everyone works with the orchestra to time the shots.

“It’s really cool to continue the lineage, the heritage here in Boston and Massachusetts, and be a part of the Fourth of July on the Esplanade,” said Captain Nicholas Hally. “We love to support our community, we do this stuff all the time, but July 4th, Independence Day is probably the highlight of the season.”

