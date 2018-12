BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Guard celebrated its birthday Thursday in style at the State House.

The Guard rang in its 382nd year with a cake cutting.

Gov. Charlie Baker was there for the celebration.

The event also included an awards presentation for guard members and a ceremony where cadets were promoted to commissioned officers.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)