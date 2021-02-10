BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Guard is supporting Massachusetts’ vaccination initiatives by helping administer vaccines in parts of the state.

Ten medically qualified Guard members partnered with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center last week to administer vaccines.

This partnership is expected to continue for at least three weeks to support four vaccination sites throughout EBNHC’s service area including East Boston, Chelsea, Revere and the South End.

Two teams of 10 Guard members were also deployed Wednesday to the Springfield and Danvers mass vaccination sites to offer assistance.

This came after seniors were seen standing outside in the cold and snow waiting to get vaccinated at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

The National Guard has personnel with a range of applicable expertise within its ranks, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, emergency medical technicians, and medics.

