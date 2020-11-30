WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts National Guard responded to the DCU Center in Worcester on Monday to help set up a field hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UMass Memorial DCU Center Field Hospital is set to open for patient care on Sunday.

UMass Memorial Health Care is looking to hire advanced practitioners, certified nurse assistants, medical interpreters, observation assistants, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, physicians, registered nurses, registration representatives, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, and social workers to staff the field hospital.

An application can be filled out online.

