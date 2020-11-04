National Guard intent on maintaining public order following election

BOSTON (WHDH) - Not 24 hours after Election Day, members of the National Guard assembled in Chinatown intent on maintaining public order as people rally across the Bay State.

Governor Charlie Baker activated the guard two days before the election and businesses boarded up in the event that riots broke out in the wake of the 2020 presidential election results.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he does not expect violence and hopes everyone remains peaceful as the numbers continue to trickle in from the nation’s key battleground states.

Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Pillai said 2020 has been the busiest year for the National Guard since World War II.

“Our goal here is to ensure law and order is maintained and at the same time protect our fellow Americans first amendment rights to have their speech heard,” he said.

Pillai said it is unclear how long they will be on the job in Mass, but said they are prepared to be there as long as they are needed.

