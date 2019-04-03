National Guard sergeant charged with selling equipment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont National Guard supply sergeant has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he sold military equipment online that had been shipped to the Rutland armory.

Federal court records say Ammon Yule was indicted last week, but the indictment remained sealed until Wednesday.

The six-count indictment on fraud and embezzlement charges says that from March 2017 until March 2018 Yule ordered equipment, including dozens of duffel bags, parkas and boots, from a military equipment distribution center in Kentucky and then sold them on eBay.

There was no listed phone number for Yule and no attorney was listed in court records.

Guard Capt. Mikel Arcovitch says the guard has investigated the allegations against Yule and has “taken appropriate action.” He would not release Yule’s current duty status.

