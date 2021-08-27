(WHDH) — A National Guardsman allegedly raped a teenage girl who had been quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

Steffan Mouton gave alcohol to a group of teens quarantining in a Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program facility before bringing one of the girls to the bathroom where the rape occurred, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau told WBRZ.

Mouton allegedly had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

He was arrested Monday and is facing charges of second-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile for supplying the alcohol.

Mouton has been quarantining at the Iberville Parish Jail.

The La. National Guard Youth Challenge Program “is an alternative educational program which offers adolescents an opportunity to change their future,” according to their website.

The organization says they take allegations seriously and that they are committed to fully cooperating with law enforcement.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)