BOSTON (WHDH) - The 114th annual National NAACP Convention kicked off at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on Friday with some big-name speakers, panels, and a dance party to set the tone for the five-day event.

DJ Jazzy Jeff got the party going, followed by an address from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who said it was a honor for the city to host the gathering.

” Welcome to the city of champions, the hub of the universe and the hub of the hub right here,” she said.

This is the first time Boston has hosted the convention since 1982. It was originally slated to hots in 2020 but the event went remote due to the pandemic.

Local leaders say it’s an opportunity for Boston to reintroduce itself to Black America.

“We know the perception, the reputation we have as being one of America’s most racist cities,” said NAACP Boston’s Tanisha Sullivan. “This moment gives us the opportunity to reframe that. not to shy away from it but to acknowledge that we have some work to do, to share the work that we’ve been doing and the aspiration that we have going forward.”

More than 2,200 local branches will submit what they believe should be the priorities for the convention. Organizers say topics will include AI, the Hollywood writers’ strike, racism, white nationalism, education, reproductive rights for women, and recent Supreme Court rulings.

The event, which runs through Tuesday, will include speeches from Vice President Kamala Harris, rapper Meek Mill, Pats owner Robert Kraft, US Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

