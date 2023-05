The National Park Service will lease several historical “dune shacks” located along the Cape Cod shoreline.

The shacks will be offered under a lease term of 10 years. They have limited running water and electricity and can only be reached on foot or by a 4×4 vehicle.

Lessees will be in charge of all maintenance and repairs the shacks would need.

