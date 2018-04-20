National Parks Week gives free admission to all parks this Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) – If you’re looking for an excuse to get out and become one with nature, how does “free admission” sound?

It’s National Park Week, which means visitors can get in for free to any of the country’s national parks on Saturday, April 21st. Admission fees will be waived for all parks.

In Massachusetts, that means you can visit Adams National Historical Park, Boston African American National Historic Site, Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area, Boston National Historical Park and Cape Cod National Seashore, among others, all for free.

To see a list of all national parks in Massachusetts you can visit for free, visit FindYourPark.com.

