BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Police Dog Association will be honoring the memory of fallen State Police K9 Frankie, who was fatally shot last summer during an armed standoff in Fitchburg.

Frankie was a highly decorated member of the police force, receiving the Medal of Valor in 2017, among other accolades.

A wreath-laying at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Thursday will honor Frankie and all the other police dogs who were killed in the line of duty.

