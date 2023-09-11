September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and doctors are once again highlighting how crucial it is for those affected to get screened regularly.

“Prostate cancer is very common – because it’s so common, it’s important to be aware of it and to be mindful because so many men do get diagnosed with it,” said Dr. Sophia Kamran, a radiation oncologist at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cancer cause of death behind lung cancer, with the American Cancer Society estimating that more than 288,000 new cases were expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2023, along with 34,700 deaths.

Doctors say many men are anxious about getting screened, a process that involves a PSA test, but stress it’s important to get tested early and often because many factors can influence the results.

“For example, bike riding can increase your PSA falsely,” Dr. Kamran told 7NEWS. “Having a very large prostate can increase your PSA – so, having a one-time snapshot may not be very helpful, but repetition and serial PSA screenings can really help us determine what the next, best steps are.”

Doctors recommend all men undergo screening at age 45, while men with a family history start at 40. Health experts also say it’s important to have conversations with your doctor about potential risk factors, including family history.

“So, not just men with prostate cancer in your family, but you should also know about whether or not there are any women in your family with ovarian cancer, a history of breast cancer, any member of your family that has a history of pancreatic cancer, because there are some genes that are related, that can affect your risk of getting prostate cancer.”

It is also recommended that men get tested every 1-2 years.

More information on prostate cancer, testing and treatments can be found here.

