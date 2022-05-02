BOSTON (WHDH) - The victim was dragged 105 feet at the Broadway MBTA station and a fault in the door’s control system was identified, investigators said.

The incident happened early morning on April 10, and the victim was identified as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin. The National Transportation Board (NTSB), while noting this is preliminary information and is subject to change, released its findings on Monday, May 2.

Investigators showed that the passenger attempted to exit the six-car train through the side passenger door of the railcar they were riding in as the train doors were closing, according to the report. His right arm became trapped in the door as he tried to exit. The train then departed the station, dragging him along the platform about 105 feet and onto the surface below, near the tracks.

“MBTA trains are designed and equipped with safety features to prevent them from moving when the passenger doors are obstructed,” the report said. “NTSB investigators examined and tested the railcar involved after the accident, identifying a fault in a local door control system that enabled the train to move with the door obstructed.”

The MBTA then initiated a fleet inspection looking for the identified fault in other railcars, and the report stated that no other similar faults were found.

The NTSB’s investigation is ongoing and future investigative activity will focus on the MBTA’s passenger train equipment and operating procedures.

