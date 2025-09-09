PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a total of five tornadoes touched down in central Massachusetts over the weekend.

Dozens of trees were torn down by powerful winds in Worcester County.

In Paxton, many homes lost power and roads were blocked by debris.

Residents say the storm moved quickly, and most homes were spared of major damage.

No one was hurt; officials say cell phone alerts notifying residents about the tornado warning allowed for adequate preparation before the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)